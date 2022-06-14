PSL to announce winner of DStv Premiership Goal of the Season award

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) will on Wednesday announce who will walk away with the DStv Premiership Goal of the Season award.

The announcement will be screened live on SuperSport PSL channel 202 at 2.30pm during the build-up to the much-anticipated promotion play-off fixture between Swallows FC and

University of Pretoria.

In a statement on Tuesday, the PSL said the award is bestowed upon a player whose goal receives the greatest number of votes from the online voting process. The six shortlisted goals were also voted by spectators during the Goal of the

Month voting throughout the 2021/22 season.

The shortlisted goals are:

August/September 2021 Deon Hotto (Orlando Pirates vs Stellenbosch FC – 21 August)

October/November 2021 Keagan Dolly (Kaizer Chiefs vs Chippa United – 16 October)

December 2021 Nkosingiphile Ngcobo (Kaizer Chiefs vs Sekhukhune United – 12

December)

December) February/March 2022 Reeve Frosler (Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs – 5 March)

April 2022 Keagan Dolly (Chippa United vs Kaizer Chiefs – 2 April)

May 2022 Thabo Matlaba (Royal AM vs Orlando Pirates – 27 May)

