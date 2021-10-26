Quinton De Kock snubs Proteas game at eleventh hour for refusing to ‘take the knee’

Johannesburg – Proteas wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock has requested that he be withdrawn from the on-going match between Proteas and West Indies due to personal reasons.

The cricket fraternity was left with only speculations when de Kock pulled out from the squad at the eleventh hour.

According to the team sheet presented by the South African cricket team before the game started, de Kock’s name was called off, with no concrete reason behind his plea to be excused.

In his absence, attacking opener Reeza Handricks replaced the left-handed in the starting eleven.

However, Sunday World learned that, de Kock’s snub to the game followed with anger towards the “take a knee” trend performed in sports games for “Black Lives Matter”.

According to the Cricket South Africa board, the directive received concerns some players who failed to honour and support the Black Live Matter initiative in previous matches.

The CSA said this resulted in a disappointing gesture to support the initiative.

Just 30 minutes before the T20 World match kicked-off, Cricket South Africa issued a statement that read as follows:

“Cricket South Africa (CSA) has noted the personal decision by South African wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock not to “take the knee” ahead of Tuesday’s game against the West

Indies. All players had been required, in line with a directive of the CSA Board on Monday evening, to “take the knee” in a united and consistent stance against racism. This is also the global gesture against racism that has been adopted by sportspeople across sporting codes because they recognise the power of sport to bring people together. After considering all relevant issues, including the freedom of choice of players, the Board had made it clear it was imperative for the team to be seen taking a stand against racism, especially given SA’s history. The Board’s view was that while diversity can and should find expression in many facets of

daily lives, this did not apply when it came to taking a stand against racism. The Board will await a further report from team management before deciding on the next steps. All players are expected to follow this directive for the remaining games of the World Cup. CSA thanks all other Proteas players for agreeing to unite and make such an important public stand against racism.

Social media was set alight following de Kock’s dismissal from the starting 11, slamming the former captain as an undefiant racist:

Why R white players/athletes like Quinton de Kock who have inherited inter-generational white privilege so vehemently against taking a knee? Black Lives Matter activism ain’t saying you are now a black person after taking a knee. You remain white who benefits from white privilege — cheryl roberts (@cherylroberts00) October 26, 2021

United against Racism.

South Africa has a history of Racism and inclusion.

What’s so difficult about that Quinton de Kock? Uyasiqhela kwedini. #BlackLivesMatter #BlackHistoryMonth #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/cxacnGLbHv — The Villager (@DrJacksonBecks) October 26, 2021

Reportedly African cricketer Quinton De Kock refused to kneel in support of Black Lives Matter (BLM) propaganda & dropped himself from the team.. Hr didn’t care about match fees,penalty etc, he did what he felt right. On the other side our cricketers do anything for money.. — Mr Sinha (@MrSinha_) October 26, 2021

Quinton de Kock is showing the world what kind of people we have to deal with here in SA. — Sharné Zoë (@Zoe_SZi) October 26, 2021

