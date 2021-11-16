RAP boxers to vie for world titles

Johannesburg – After a good start to the 2021 boxing calendar, Rumble Africa Promotions (RAP) CEO Nomfesane Nyatela hopes to end the year on a high as the stable’s top fighters Azinga “Golden Boy” Fuzile and Zive “Special One” Nontshinga are vying for the

International Boxing Federation (IBF) world titles.

Fuzile, 25, is scheduled to lock horns with Japanese Kenich Ogawa for the vacant IBF junior lightweight crown on November 27 in the Hulu Theatre at the Madison Square Garden in New York in the US.

While Nontshinga will oppose Felix Alvarado for the light flyweight title on December 18 at a yet-to-be-announced venue.

Both East London boxing sensations sent their opponents packing earlier this year to earn shots at world titles.

Nontshinga came from a knockdown to register a unanimous points’ victory against Christian Araneta in March, and three months later, Fuzile floored Briton Martin Ward twice before scoring a seventh-round technical knockout.

“As Rumble Africa Promotions we are delighted with our progress thus far because we have not been in the game for long.

Both fighters who are now challenging for the world titles made their debut fights.

Although we did not stage as many tournaments as we wished to due to Covid-19, this was our year for our boxers on the international stage,” said Nyatela.

“We don’t stage less than four tournaments in a year, but the pandemic made things difficult, however, our world-rated fighters continue to shine on the global stage.

Lerato Dlamini is among those boxers in line for the World Boxing Council featherweight world

title elimination bout early next year, and Yanga Sigqibo occupies fourth position on World Boxing Organisation (WBO) ratings.

We believe in their abilities and know that they won’t let us down,” said Nyatela.

Former WBO bantamweight champion Zolani Tete returns to the ring after two years when he clashes with the Filipino Jelbirt Gomera on December 11.

