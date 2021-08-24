Real are sceptical about PSG’s willingness to let Mbappe leave

Johannesburg – Real Madrid remain sceptical about Paris Saint Germain’s willingness to allow Kylian Mbappe to o leave the club this summer, reports the English Daily Mail

French radio station RMC reported on Monday night that PSG were now open to allowing Mbappe to leave with one year left of his contract.

But Madrid, who have still not made a bid for the 22-year-old, do not believe there has been a softening of the Ligue 1 club's stance.

There is a feeling that despite Mbappe’s clear desire to leave, PSG are still a long way from agreeing to a move that would be strengthening one of their big European rivals in a season when they feel they have the best chance yet of winning their first Champions League.

They want a French face in those first European Cup celebrations and will swallow the pill of losing Mbappe for free next summer if it means preventing him leaving now.

PSG had made three offers of a new deal to Mbappe with the last one putting him on 35m euros net a season.

RMC reported Monday that the club had gone back to him for a fourth time with a five-year deal that included an optional sixth year. According to RMC after he rejected the deal the club indicated they could sell this summer.

PSG cashing in on their young forward would major ramifications for the transfer market. Cristiano Ronaldo wants a move to PSG where he would complete a fantasy football front three with Lionel Messi and Neymar.

But if Mbappe leaves Neymar is understood to prefer his international team-mate Richarlison.

– Daily Mail

