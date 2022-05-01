Real Madrid clinch well-deserved La Liga title

It’s over, Real Madrid is your 2021-2022 La Liga champions after beating Espanyol this Saturday. Not only was Madrid the best team in Spanish football this season, but also the most consistent one.

The fact that clinching the title was only a matter of time after the last few weeks from both Barcelona and Sevilla should not take away the credit Madrid deservedly earned this season. Los Blancos seemed to be kicking off a transition season where they had to build a new defensive line with Militao and Alaba.

Carlo Ancelotti knew how to get the best out of the squad he was given and deserves credit for the immense leap taken by Vinicius Junior this season.

With this title, Ancelotti becomes one of the most successful coaches in European football history, having won domestic league titles in Spain, England, Germany, France, and Italy.

Winning La Liga, the Premier League, the Serie A, the Bundesliga, and the Ligue 1 is not easy and Ancelotti did it, so while he’s not known for being a tactical genius, he surely deserves credit for his whole career.

Real Madrid fans and players will now be allowed to celebrate before facing Manchester City in the return leg of the Champions League semifinals next

Wednesday. – managingmadrid.com

Premier League results

Yesterday: Newcastle 0, Liverpool 1; Aston Villa 2, Norwich 0; Watford 1, Burnley 2; Southampton 1, Crystal Palace 2; Wanderers 0, Brighton 3; Leeds 0, Manchester City 3

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author