Return of Lorch, Jele set to boost Bucs ahead of AmaZulu clash

Johannesburg – Orlando Pirates key players Thembinkosi Lorch and Happy Jele are set for a sensational return to the field of play as they had begun training as they work on their fitness.

The Buccaneers have confirmed that their two influential stars are back in training and they are all ready to feature in their upcoming matches for the remainder of the last leap of the season.

The Sea Robbers’ captain Happy Jele has been out in the field after picking up a serious injury in a league match against Royal AM.

Lorch who has been missing action since the start of the season has been plagued with a shoulder injury that was previously described as ‘freaky’ by Pirates.

As the Buccaneers will face the AmaZulu, this afternoon, the club announced that the duo will be available for team selection.

In a released statement, the club announced that the duo embarked on their full resume training ahead of the clash.

“The Buccaneers have made strides on the injury front with the likes of Happy Jele and Thembinkosi Lorch all having resumed training after lengthy layoffs,” said the club in an issued statement.

The Bucs’ duo return will help the team to level up their game plan, and also their return will contribute to the team’s upliftment in the top-flight.

Pirates are struggling in the DStv Premiership sitting in their unusual position number seven with 19 points.

The Sea Robbers will clash with AmaZulu at Jonsson Kings Park Stadium, and kickoff is at 17:30.

