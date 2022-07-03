Riveiro ‘knows what’s wrong with Bucs’

Orlando Pirates chairman Irvin Khoza has revealed how he landed his club’s new coach, Jose Riveiro, and says the tendency of local supporters and the media to call coaches plumbers is insulting and demeaning.

“It was a thorough search for the coach,” says the Iron Duke. “It was a rigorous process and it’s interesting when you look at some of the coaches that we have. If you look at the various coaches in our respective teams, they have won nothing. We have done our best as a club,” he said.

“I am humbled because one social media activist in the Twittersphere did not take to rhetoric to talk about a plumber because that is insulting and demeaning. He spoke to journalists from the (coach’s home) country and he did not come back with words such as a plumber. It helps to have a meaningful debate – people just want to insult and they do not bring solutions to the table.”

Khoza said he was attracted to Riveiro because he understands the challenges he raised.

“Looking at the team he was coaching, he can make a difference from what we have seen and what he has produced in that team.”

Riveiro will be assisted by Sergio Almenara and Mandla Ncikazi. Miguel Bellver Esteve will be the fitness trainer, with Tyron Damons as goalkeeper coach.

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author