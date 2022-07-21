Ronwen Williams speaks for the time as a Sundowns player

Bafana Bafana’s number one goalkeeper Ronwen Williams has spoken for the first time since he made his lucrative, multi-million move to PSL big spenders Mamelodi Sundowns.

On Thursday, his former club SuperSport United, gave him an emotional send-off on social media while his new club, through its chairman, Tlhopie Motsepe, welcomed him to the Brazilians camp.

Since joining Matsatsantsa 18 years ago, @ronwen30 leaves as a club legend #FarewellRW30 pic.twitter.com/kh81MMLkHz — SuperSport United FC (@SuperSportFC) July 21, 2022

Williams has signed a five-year contract with the Brazilians and also thanked the Matsatsantsa a Pitori fans for taking care of him for the last 18 years he had been with the club.

“I feel great being part of Sundowns. I feel at home and I cannot wait to get started. I am wearing the badge and it feels good. I know that Sundowns are associated with being the champions and they are known for lifting cups and trophies and I am not different,” said Williams.

“I feel like I have done fairly well over the last few years at my previous club. There will always be pressure and challenges and I am looking forward to those and it’s going to be tough. But I think that I have the experience and the ability. The technical team and the players have faith in me because I have played with most of the guys before. I have played with Lyle Lakay, Kermit Erasmus, Teboho Mokoena, Sipho Mbule. I trained with Denis Onyango when I was still a youngster. It’s also nice to rekindle my relationship with Reyaad Pieterse. I have spoken to most of the guys to give me some insight and they all gave me positive feedback. It’s good being at Sundowns and good seeing familiar faces. They told me that if you want to take the game to the next level then you must join Sundowns – this made my decision to join the team a lot easier,” he added.

The SA captain also sent a heartfelt message to both supporters of United and Sundowns: “To the Matsatsantsa supporters I cannot thank you enough – it’s been an amazing journey of 18 years. You took care of me, you cheered for me, we cried together. I will always be indebted to you and I wish you guys success.

“To the Sundowns fans I’m honoured to be part of this wonderful team and brand in Africa. I cannot wait to be dancing with you guys because I love the atmosphere that Sundowns supporters bring to the stadiums and games. I am talking about the drums, the singing and many times I have found myself dancing to the tune of you guys. The passion is amazing and I will do my best to represent you to the best of my ability,” Williams concluded.

