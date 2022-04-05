Royal AM does not take any PSL team for granted

The DStv Premiership 2021/22 season is headed down to the wire with some clubs entering matchday 24 midweek while other top-flight outfits will be playing their matchday 23 on Tuesday and Wednesday, with the exception of Kaizer Chiefs.

This translates to the league campaign concluding in a matter of the next six weeks from tomorrow, but some teams will be sitting with six and others seven matches to go before the end of the current campaign in May.

Amakhosi are currently the only side with nine outstanding matches due to their Covid-19 no-show for their fixtures against Cape Town City and Golden Arrows, which they failed to honour when their Naturena, south of Jozi base, was closed down following an outbreak of 31 positive cases in December.

Chiefs have since gone for a Safa arbitration, which ordered Amakhosi to play the two league fixtures at a date to be determined by the PSL, but media reports have indicated that the league is appealing the matter. Will the Glamour Boys use the matches in hand to their advantage?

Wednesday: Royal AM v Marumo Gallants (Chatsworth, 5pm)

Royal AM midfielder-cum-defender Thabo Matlaba on playing for high-riding and second-placed Royal AM: “Honestly, we need to be humble. We need to humble ourselves not to take any team for granted because if we take teams for granted, we will lose games, that is why we are very focused. The coach [John Maduka] always tells us to be focused and take each game as important and serious.”

Coach of the Month for February/March John Maduka of Royal AM: “We are promising the fans that we will finish second [on the Premiership log] because we are working hard. We don’t want to lose any game. We will always go to every game to win, not to lose or draw. That is why it is important for us to win every game.

“We are expecting a difficult game against Marumo Gallants, they are a good team. And for us playing back-to-back games, it is important to make sure that we manage the players so that they are fresh on Wednesday.

“We are expecting a difficult game, however, we are playing at home, no excuse, we must compete and try to get the points that we need. The preparations have been going well, there is nothing much we can do because we had back-to-back games.

“We’ll use videos and show them how the opponents play. Gallants are a team that is comfortable on the ball and have a good coach.”

Full Premiership midweek fixtures:

Tuesday: SuperSport v Chippa United (Lucas Moripe, 5.30pm); Kaizer Chiefs v TS Galaxy (FNB, 7.30pm)

Wednesday: Baroka v AmaZulu (Peter Mokaba, 5pm); Golden Arrows v Stellenbosch (Princess Magogo, 5pm); Royal AM v Marumo Gallants (Chatsworth, 5pm); Sekhukhune United v Orlando Pirates (Ellis Park, 5.30pm); Maritzburg United v Cape Town City (Harry Gwala, 7.30pm); Swallows v Mamelodi Sundowns (Dobsonville, 7.30pm).

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author