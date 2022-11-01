SA schools make Mzansi proud at Cosafa championships

South Africa completed a double at the CAF (Confederation of African Football) African Schools Championship in Malawi after winning both the boys and girls titles on Monday.

The double triumph in the Cosafa qualifier also ensured qualification to the continental finals.

Clapham High School beat Malawian side Salima Secondary School in the boys’ competition while Edendale Technical High School triumphed in the girls’ competition after amassing 12 points in the round-robin competition to finish at the summit.

Besides qualifying for continental finals, the winners in each category also collect a first prize of $100 000 (R1.8-million) while second-placed teams receive $75 000.

SA Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan said Clapham High School and Edendale Technical High School had blazed an impressive trail to make the nation proud.

“This is such a remarkable and unprecedented achievement, and the South African Football Association would like to congratulate the two teams,” said Jordaan.

Safa technical director Walter Steenbok described the CAF African Schools Championship as a great initiative.

“A great initiative by CAF and the Motsepe Foundation. Such programmes support the development of school football and integrate junior international competition for our players,” said Jordaan.

“Edendale Technical and Clapham High emerged victorious by displaying consistent performances within our South African football culture. By adapting to the tournament format of 8v8 having qualified through 9v9, both teams displayed technical proficiency and tactical discipline in outsmarting their opponents.

“In preparation for the African Schools Championships in March 2023 in Morocco, we need to prepare better by increasing the number of preparatory matches, organising systematic camps and to beef up the technical and support staff.

“This victory marks a significant development pathway for both sets of players as most of them are born [between] 2008-2009, as they fit into the new Under-17 cycle leading to the Afcon [Africa Cup of Nations] and World Cups.”

Kgaogelo Monanyane won the boys’ Player of the Tournament prize while Kamogelo Phokela walked away with the Golden Glove for best goalkeeper. Nobahle Mdelwa finished top of the charts with seven goals

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author