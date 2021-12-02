Safa still in the dark on Fifa’s ruling says CEO Tebogo Motlanthe

Johannesburg – With over a period of two weeks that has now passed for South Africans to finally know what’s the verdict from Fifa, citizens are slowly losing hope as days pass by, with no word.

The world football mother body is still yet to make an announcement on Safa’s complainant following their appeal to Fifa in regards to the controversial 1-0 loss to Ghana last month.

A decision on whether the match will be replayed, or the case thrown out, was expected to be revealed on 23 November.

As the football fraternity wait patiently for the ruling, Sunday World reached out to Safa’s CEO Tebogo Motlanthe to find out how far the process is.

“I can also add my words on behalf of the football association that we are in the dark over our appeal to Fifa,” said Motlanthe.

“Yes you’re correct, last week on the 23rd November, we were expecting a response from Fifa, but there was no word,” he said.

However, when asked why the football association didn’t take any initiative to make follow-ups, Motlanthe hinted out to say that everything runs with the process, and one has to abide by it.

“When the court case is on, you don’t have to call, you have to wait for the outcome result of the lodged complaint,” said Motlanthe.

“This is the protocol that must be followed, the matter is still pending and even in the court of law, you can never ask why the case that is still pending is dragging, is the protocol that occasionally applies,” he stated.

The controversial penalty awarded by Senegalese referee Maguette N’Diaye, resulted in SAFA taking matters into their own hands to plead for a rematch.

Bafana Bafana was booted out of the World Cup qualifiers to Qatar next year as a matter of the result, while the Black Stars advanced to the next round of the qualifiers.

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author