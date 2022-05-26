Salah claps back at Benzema over Champions League final comments

Mohamed Salah has clapped back at Karim Benzema’s comments ahead of the UEFA Champions League final against Real Madrid at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, France, reports kingfut.com

The Liverpool star had labelled their upcoming Champions League final against Real Madrid as a “revenge” clash on several occasions. The comments were not taken lightly by some players, with Real Madrid’s Federico Valverde saying Salah was disrespectful to Los Blancos.

Benzema was the latest to give his take on the matter and hinted that Salah and Liverpool were being overconfident. Salah has now clarified what he meant by his comments and hopes the Frenchman can comprehend where he is coming from.

“I am definitely excited, I am playing my third Champions League final with Liverpool, and I hope we win. We are optimistic,” Salah told beIN Sports.

“My preference to face Real Madrid is because of what happened in the 2018 final [in Kyiv]. The injury, substitution and the defeat. It was one of the worst moments in my football career. Also, we faced Manchester City a lot every year, so I wanted Real Madrid [in the final].

“If he had suffered the same fate as I did [in the 2018 Kyiv final] and lost the match like Liverpool, he would have sought redemption.

“I think he understands how I feel, I hope so. But as I said, I prefer to face Real Madrid because of what happened before, and they are the strongest team in the history of the tournament, so I am happy to face them.” – Article by Amhed El-Ramady

