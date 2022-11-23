Salga games offer opportunity to grow sports tourism in KZN

With KwaZulu-Natal fast becoming an international sports events destination of choice, local authorities want to leverage the opportunity by investing in sports tourism to drive economic growth and uplift rural towns.

Key to the plan is ensuring that rural towns are not left behind but are roped in to play a prominent role in developing their economies.

This featured largely on Tuesday afternoon during the launch of the annual South African Local Government Association (Salga) games. The games have become a key signature event for the province, attracting national and international scouts.

The sporting event sees different districts compete against each other in a variety of sporting codes, all battling for the bragging rights.

This year’s installment of the games will be held in the district of Amajuba, situated halfway between Durban and Johannesburg and bordering the Free State and Mpumalanga. They are scheduled for December 8 and will continue for four days, resulting in millions of rands being pumped into the local economy.

According to Xolani Dube, Salga second deputy chairperson and Newcastle mayor, the games will provide a financial boost for local tourism and small businesses that are still battling the effects of Covid-19.

“These are key games for KwaZulu-Natal and we are elated to be chosen as the hosts. For us the Salga games are more than a competition on the field of play, they are about sports tourism and the opportunity to advertise our district to the outside world,” said Dube.

He added that the success of the games has also forced a need to pay greater attention to infrastructure in rural districts.

“These games have produced professional sport stars who have went on to represent KwaZulu-Natal and the country internationally. That is why one of the visions we have is to improve infrastructure in townships and rural areas, to unearth and nurture young talent. The private sector has also come on board to support our vision.”

More than 5 000 athletes across the province will descend on the district with eThekwini leading the biggest delegation. Scouts from various provinces will also grace the event.

The games are supported by the provincial department of sport, culture and tourism.

The district has also carved its place in the air sport with the hosting of the annual airshow, an adrenaline-pumping display in the aviation space. The airshow brings about R7-million into the town of Newcastle.

