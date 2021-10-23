Sasol, Safa ventures for new partnership for women’s football

Johannesburg – The South African Football Association (Safa) has reinforced strongholds to extend its solid partnership with Sasol for women’s football.

Both parties agreed to a four-year contract that will oversee both organisations working closely to take women’s football to the higher ranks.

According to SAFA, this marks the longest ever running women’s football sponsorship in the country since the first signature was attached in 2009.

Speaking during the partnership extension ceremony, Sasol Executive Vice President: Charlotte Mokoena said that this contract extension marks a prominent adventure to empower women.

“It is an honour that for 12 years already Sasol has been at the forefront of women’s football development in South Africa,” said Mokoena.

“Our partnership with SAFA has enabled us to play a pivotal role in breaking down gender barriers in sport to empower young women,” she added.

“Since 2009, we have held the privilege of being the first and sole headline sponsor of Sasol Banyana Banyana.

“Through the Sasol Women’s League, established in the same year, we provide a robust platform to develop and nurture grassroots talent,” concluded Mokoena.

Gracing the event, Safa’s president Dr. Danny Jordaan was in presence representing the Association joined by Banyana Banyana players, led by their head coach, Desire Ellis.

“Our role in women’s football is a shining example of our purpose in action,” said Safa president Danny Jordan.

“A purpose we will live up to as we continue to play our part in advancing the interests and developmental needs of women, not just in sports, but also in business and society, in our communities and beyond.

“We are not just a sponsor, we are partner in the development and growth of women’s football,” he added.

The extension of the partnership also comes at a time when Banyana is embarking on the journey to qualifying for the 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) in Morocco.

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Thomas Lethoba