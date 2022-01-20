Sead Ramovic hints TS Galaxy will shame Chiefs again in Nedbank Cup

Johannesburg – TS Galaxy boss Sead Ramovic spilled the beans of the team’s preparation ahead of their upcoming Nedbank Cup clash against Kaizer Chiefs next month.

The ever-confident Ramovic said the Glamour Boys will have to lace up their boots and sweat, as the Rockets had studied and analysed Chiefs’ style of play, their weaknesses, and key strengths.

As preparations are underway for the Nedbank Cup Round of 32, both teams will contest to find their place in the quarter-finals of the competition.

The last time when both clubs went head-to-head, was in the final of the tournament in 2019, where the GladAfrica champions stunned the Amakhosi to walk away as champions of the tournament.

Speaking ahead of the encounter, Ramovic started by singing songs of praise to the current performance of Chiefs and the quality of Chiefs’ players and coach Stuart Baxter.

“Kaizer Chiefs is a team that has incredibly good quality with an outstanding coach,” he said.

He went on to highlight the presence of the Amakhosi fanbase as a potential weakness, as fans are not in stadiums.

“The backbone of the team is very good [and] they also have some leadership players in the team.

All-in-all, they are a really tough team to play against. Their weakness is that the great supporters they have are not at the stadium,” said Ramovic.

“We also have to develop a winning attitude, play better defensively, and be more clinical up front. It’s not about being the best, but rather about being better than yesterday,” he addressed.

Ramovic said the club has good quality players who are ready for action, and they’re more ready to give any opponent they play against a tough time, and this includes the Soweto giants.

