Seema joins roll of axed coaches

The PSL coaching musical chairs continues unabated after Lehlohonolo Seema became the eighth coach to be fired this season.

This past week alone, two head coaches were sacked in a matter of days and Seema, a former Lesotho international, followed in the footsteps of colleague Kaitano Tembo, who was also given the boot by SuperSport United.

Compared to previous seasons, the clubs were patient before pulling the trigger on the hapless coaches. Last season, 12 coaches had been fired by the end of the season.

TS Galaxy boss Tim Sukazi was the first to tighten the noose on the neck of Owen da Gama, five games into the new season and as early as September. At the time, the Rockets were languishing at the foot of the PSL standings.

Da Gama, who is still looking for a job, was replaced by Bosnian Sead Ramovic.

November was a very busy year in the coaches’ merry-go-round. Thoko Matsimela was demoted by Baroka FC to the Diski Challenge squad and fan-favourite Kgoloko Thobejane rejoined the Polokwane-based side. The “Football Will Kill You” coach has also not set the scene alight and is also staring into the barrel of a shotgun with Bakgaga cellar-dwellers in the league.

Also in November, Marumo Gallants dispatched Sebastien Migne, who did not work well with technical director Harris “TV4” Choeu. Migne was replaced by the well-travelled Dan “Dance” Malesela.

Elsewhere, Brendan Truter, after a record-breaking drawn matches, was finally taken out of his misery by the Swallows FC bosses and has now joined AmaZulu FC. He was replaced the following month in December by Dylan Kerr, who is also struggling to get the Beautiful Birds out of the danger zone.

Gavin Hunt also faced the wrath of the trigger happy Siviwe “Chippa” Mpengesi after he was sacked for recording a single victory in 10 matches. In a move that shocked the SA soccer fraternity, Benni McCarthy was dismissed by AmaZulu and has since packed his bags for Scotland, where he has reunited with his wife and family.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author