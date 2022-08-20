Sekhukhune hold Sundowns to a draw

PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns visited Limpopo yesterday to conquer but returned to Tshwane with only one point after sharing the DStv Premiership loot with a resolute Sekhukhune United at Peter Mokaba stadium in Polokwane yesterday.

Led by midfielder Linda Mntambo, signed from Orlando Pirates during off-season and now wearing the captain’s armband, the Limpopo-based Babina Noko showed no respect for giant-killers Downs.

Sundowns effected two changes from the team that thumped Kaizer Chiefs 4-0 last week, with Brian Onyango and Sphelele Mkhulise coming into the reckoning, while Sekhukhune brought in Wonderboy Makhubu, Rodrick Kabwe and Tshegofatso Mabasa.

With the proceedings goalless in the first 30 minutes, Sundowns’ Themba Zwane and their dangerman Peter Shalulile made several forays into the home team’s danger area to try to unlock their defence but were unsuccessful.

In their defence, Sekhukhune employed Nyiko Mobbie and Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya, who were resolute and stood their ground against the troublesome Shalulile.

But just when everyone was readying themselves for a goalless break, and a few seconds before referee Masixole Bambiso signalled for half time, the Brazilians opened their account.

It came via the right foot of Sundowns’ goalpoacher Shalulile to break the deadlock.

An A Mntambo and Tshegofatso Mabasa combination saw the former leading from the front by giving his side some respite to the delight of coach Kaitano Tembo and his assistant McDonald Sekhubedu.

The second stanza belonged to Sekhukhune as Victor Letsoalo tested Rowen Williams to no avail before he was substituted late in the second half and Prince Nxumalo continued from where he had left off.

As the clock wound down, Sundowns substitutes Sipho Mbule and Lyle Lakay tried but could not find the target to give their team the full three points as the two side shared the spoils.

