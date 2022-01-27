Sekhukhune United’s newly-signed Rodrick Kabwe promises an ‘overflow of goals’

Johannesburg – Sekhukhune United have bolstered their squad as they welcomed the Zambian international, Rodrick Kabwe during this open transfer window.

The club announced the arrival of the 29-year-old on Thursday.

“Sekhukhune United Football Club is delighted to announce the signing of the left-winger, Rodrkick Kabwe (29) from Zanaco FC, Zambia,” the club said as it confirmed capturing of the services of Kabwe.

The left-winger is not a stranger in the South African top-flight, as he has previously featured for Ajax Cape Town in 2017 before he switched to the Limpopian-side, Black Leopards where he had a short spell before going back to his home country.

Unpacking his new role at Babina Noko, Kabwe says he has to fulfill the mandate of bringing glory days at the Kempton Park side, by creating goal opportunities and scoring goals.

“Being given this opportunity is to create opportunities for goals and also to contribute to defending, I am not promising heaven and earth, but I am here to strengthen the team,” said Kabwe.

When asked about his main goal with Sekhukhune United taking into cognisience that the team has been doing well in their maiden season in the DSTV Premier League, the Zambian star said: “My coming into the team is to help the team to keep doing well.”

“They have been doing well in the first round, and people/ fans expect the club to also do well in the second round, that’s where I come to the space to help them to be stronger even more,” he said.

He extended his gratitude to Babina Noko family, inclusive of the club management and the supporters for believing in his services.

“I want thank the board and the coach for coming in for me, I have been the most wanted player by Babina Noko even last season, and I am happy to have finally joined the family,” said Kabwe.

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author