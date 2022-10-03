Seoposengwe says rivalry with Sesedi good for them

Nicholas Seoposengwe says he is forming good rivalry with Andries Sesedi and reckons it can benefit them and help them grow in the world of road running.

Last week, Seoposengwe got his revenge over Sesedi in the Absa Run Your City Joburg. Seoposengwe won the race, with Sesedi finishing second.

It was sweet revenge after Sesedi defeated Seoposengwe in the ASA Championship at the Pilditch Stadium in August. Seoposengwe finished second in the championships.

The 21-year-old Sesedi says he is still overwhelmed after he powered to victory and triumphed over such a decorated field of runners. “First of all, I am still over the moon to win such a big race and from such a great line-up of runners. I trained very hard for it and was targeting a number three finish.

“But I led from the start to the finish and got stronger as the race progressed. Towards the 8km mark, I thought they were going to catch up but I guess they got tired and I also pushed myself,” said the youngster from Taung in North West.

“It was also nice to beat the guy who beat me at the ASA Championships. It is not a rivalry, we are just pushing ourselves and we are like brothers. It is just good competition and it helps us to get more competitive.

“My next race is on October 30 in the Hollywoodbets Durban Summer 10km and that will be my last race for the year. I will also do cross country in December. My ultimate dream is to take part in the Olympic Games and to compete against some of the best runners in the world,” he said.

Seoposengwe started running in primary school but only took the sport seriously when he was recruited by Vorentoe Academy in Auckland Park in Johannesburg. He said he never looked back after that.

