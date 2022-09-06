Serena Williams, greatest of all time

Born Serena Jameka Williams in Michigan 40 years ago, world stardom was far from her mind.

But fate had different plans for a lady who would capture the minds and hearts of millions of people across the world in a career spanning almost 30 years.

With her outgoing personality, unique fashion sense, and striking good looks, Williams would use her talent and skills on the court to inspire a generation of black tennis players.

Williams, who hung up her racquet on Friday, will go down the annals of history as one of the best to have ever played the game. She won 23 Grand Slam singles titles, the most by any player in the open era.

Williams, who dominated the game alongside her sister, Venus, was ranked world No 1 in singles by the Women’s Tennis Association for 319 weeks,

including a joint-record 186 consecutive weeks.

She retires just weeks before her 41st birthday.

The most dominant women’s tennis player of the Open Era bid farewell to the sport on an emotional Friday night at the US Open as the tearful tennis star started off by honouring her parents as seen in the video clip posted by US Open.

“Thank you daddy, I know you’re watching. Thanks mom,” she emotionally said, as she wiped the tears away. These are happy tears,” she laughed.

Serena’s father, Richard Williams, who is known for coaching his daughters at the start of their careers, was absent on the night.

Williams echoed appreciation for her sister: and number one rival, “I wouldn’t be Serena if there wasn’t for Venus.”

Serena and Venus have won 14 Grand Slam titles together, and have faced each other 16 times in major tournaments, where Serena won 11 of those games. Theirs was a rivalry not even their father could watch. In total they played 31 times between 1998 and 2020.

Williams faced and beat numerous other rivals over the years.

One that stands out is Victoria Azarenka – whom she faced 23 times in total, and 13 across Grand Slams. Serena leads on head-to-head 18-5, this is considered her most competitive.

Another is Maria Sharapova – whom she played 22 times between 2004 and 2019, and Serena led that by 20-2.

Lakers’ basketball player Lebron James started off by congratulating Serena on her “unbelievable” career as he reflected on her career.

“You’re a GOAT,” he said, adding that it has been an honour to watch her journey. “To watch you conquer all the goals that you ever set out, and breaking records,” he said.

Oprah Winfrey posted “25 years. Champion. Shero. Legend forever!”

Wimbledon, which she won seven times, said: “A legacy defined not just by numbers, but the generations she inspired. Thank you Serena for making so many people fall in love with our sport.”

Roland Garros statement read: “The fact that Serena Williams’s last tournament is the US Open, thesame spot where 23 years ago she won the first of her 23 majors, is pretty poetic, pretty symbolic for a career like no other,” adding that the impact of Serena cannot be overstated.

Former US first lady Michelle Obama congratulated her on an amazing career. “How lucky were we to be able to watch a young girl from Compton grow up to become one of the greatest athletes of all time,” she said.

“I’m proud of you, my friend – and I can’t wait to see the lives you continue to transform with your talents.”

