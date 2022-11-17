Absence of Percy Tau in Bafana squad gives Broos a big headache

Percy Tau’s lack of game time at Al Ahly is giving Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos sleepless nights.

The Egypt-based South African football star was not selected to play for the national team in international friendlies against Mozambique tonight and Angola on Sunday at the Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga.

Tau also missed out when Broos’ players defeated Sierra Leone and Botswana during friendly matches in September.

Besides the absence of the star goal poacher, Broos has also lost six other players as a result of injuries, meaning he will not field the same squad that assembled for camp in September.

“I hope Percy starts playing games for Ahly, if that is not possible, I think it is better for him to start looking for another club where he will play regularly,” said Broos.

“In the past year, he picked injuries and played few matches. Since the end of June, he has played only 22 minutes and it is not good for him, because you lose the rhythm of the game by sitting on the bench.

“Percy Tau is not the kind of player who must sit on the bench, but that is the situation at the moment.”

About meeting Mozambique, Bafana skipper Ronwen Williams said Bafana are ready.

“We are happy that we finally have a full squad, it has taken some of the players a long time to get here,” said Williams.

“The mood has been good and training went very well. The players have gelled and the camaraderie is good. The guys are taking the games serious and the technical team has showed us how important these games are, so we are looking forward to the game.”

