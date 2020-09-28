Ajax Amsterdam dumps its Cape Town project

Ajax Amsterdam will cease to be the largest shareholder in Ajax Cape Town – ending a 21-year partnership.

The club in a statement said it has reached agreement on the sale of the 51% shareholding in Ajax Cape Town to the minority shareholder.

“After the strategic reorientation, which was reported in February 2020 during the presentation of the half-year figures, Ajax concluded that the ambitions and results in Amsterdam are in too great a contrast to the development of the football market in South Africa,” the Dutch giant said.

“Ajax has expressed the ambition to join the European top in a structural manner and in recent years not enough talent has been produced in the South African market of the level that Ajax strives for. Moreover, Ajax sees insufficient potential for the future here. The club has shifted its focus to other markets. Ajax Amsterdam had owned the 51% shares in Ajax Cape Town since 1999.”

thedeal was expected to be sealed before Friday.

Ajax Cape Town was established 1999 through a merger club of Seven Stars and Cape Town Spurs.

Ajax Cape Town has not been playing the PSL since being relegated in 2018 and has not produced any talents in recent years that can strengthen Ajax.

Some of the players who managed to make the transition from Cape Town to Amsterdam is Serero and Steven Pienaar.

Author



Kabelo Khumalo