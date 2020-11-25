E-edition
Amajimbos earn first Cosafa zonal qualifiers victory

By Xolile Mtshazo

 

Amajimbos got back to winning ways by defeating Angola 2-1 to claim their first three points of the 2020 Cosafa Under-17 Zonal qualifiers at Gelvandale, Nelson Mandela Bay in PE on Tuesday.

From the first whistle, Amajimbos played like a team that wanted to walk away victorious and keep their dream of qualifying for the 2021 Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco alive.

Mduduzi Shabalala scored his second goal of the tournament to give the hosts the lead at the brink of half-time.


However, Angola was not prepared to go down without a fight in the second half as Jeremias Kossi slotted past Enrique Erasmus to level matters for the visitors on the 56th minute.

Amajimbos piled the pressure on Angola and Keaviano Francis found the back of the net on the 61st minute which was enough to seal the victory for Amajimbos.

Going into this encounter South African coach Vela Khumalo had expressed his concerns with the team’s inability to convert clear cut chances but after the victory against Angola he was pleased with his team’s performance.

“We played a good team (Angola), a team we lost against in the qualifiers back in 2016. However, I think tactically we were spot on, we planned well for them and I am happy for my boys and how they carried the plan,’’ said Khumalo.

Amajimos will play their last group game against Zambia on Thursday, November 26 with hopes of sealing a place in the final on Sunday, November 29. – safa.net

