Kaizer Chiefs disappointingly settled for a goalless draw in their third DStv Premiership encounter against newcomers TS Galaxy at FNB Stadium on Wednesday night.

Many might say it is still early days to press the panic button as the league is a marathon but with more problems piling up in the Amakhosi camp, significantly the club being banned from signing new players in the current and next transfer windows, Chiefs are in for a tough season.

To compound matters, injuries to key players in the mould of leading scorer, forward Samir Nurkovic and the latest casualty being midfielder Keletso Sifama, coach Gavin Hunt has every reason to be a frustrated man.

TS Galaxy could have been one up early in the opening half after defender Kgotso Moleko fouled forward Lindokuhle Mbatha in the danger area, referee Tshidiso Mkwanazi did not hesitate pointing to the penalty spot but Wayde Lekay’s effort hit the woodwork, saving Chiefs the blushes.

The Rockets had the upper-hand of the first half exchanges and Hunt looked like an upset coach in the dugout as Amakhosi gave away ball possession willy nilly, in turn making TS Galaxy look like the better side.

The visitors’ forward Tshegofatso Nyama gave Moleko and Philani Zulu in the Chiefs defence a torrid time as the Glamour Boys’ duo had to work overtime trying to contain him.

The return of Erick Mathoho in the Chiefs central defence made a difference as he was all over the field, defending and assisting in trying to get the elusive goal.

Hunt brought in Leonardo Castro and Kearyn Baccus for Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Lebohang Manyama in an attempt to bring in some sharpness in the Amakhosi blunt attack but both substitutes seemed to have left their scoring boots in the dressing room.

Within seconds of the 65th minute both Castro and Bernard Parker fell short to finding the target and three minutes later, it was Daniel Cardoso’s turn to shoot wide.

The home side was nearly punished when second half substitute Shaune Mogaila made a solo run with the Chiefs no where near the goal area but Mathoho saved the night when he cleared the danger ball unleashed by Mogaila.

TS Galaxy coach Dan Malesela was content with stealing an away point as his team remains unbeaten after round three of matches while Hunt’s boys lost their opening match 3-0 to Mamelodi Sundowns and won through an own goal against Chippa United away before sharing the spoils with the minnows, who cannot be underestimated really, judging by the number of experienced players in their arsenal.

DStv Premiership results

AmaZulu 2 – 0 Black Leopards; Baroka 1 – 1 Golden Arrows; Bloemfontein Celtic 0 – 1 Orlando Pirates; Cape Town City 0 – 2 Mamelodi Sundowns; Kaizer Chiefs 0 – 0 TS Galaxy; SuperSport United 1- 0 Stellenbosch; Tshakhuma 0 – 2 Swallows.

Author



Xolile Mtshazo