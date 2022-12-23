Andre Onana hangs up his gloves from international football

Cameroon and Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana has officially confirmed his retirement from international football on Friday.

This is after the 26-year-old was suspended for disciplinary reasons by the Samuel Eto’o led Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) during the World Cup in Qatar.

The first choice shot stopper was left out of the Indomitable Lions side that drew 3-3 against Serbia in their Group G World Cup encounter and was marked as “absent” on the team sheet.

Head coach Rigobert Song said to the media that he had to “put the team first ahead of an individual” amid reports of a falling out over tactics.

Despite not providing context and reasons behind his retirement from the national team, in a statement Onana said his “story with the Cameroonian national team has come to an end” and he “will continue to support as a fan”.

Onana hangs his gloves from the national team having won 34 international caps since his debut in 2016.

