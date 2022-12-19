Argentina capital Buenos Aires abuzz after World Cup victory

Argentina capital, Buenos Aires was abuzz as thousands of fans gathered to celebrate their World Cup victory against France on Sunday.

Elated and emotional supporters packed the streets of the capital with flags, banners and victory chants following a dramatic final against a Kylian Mbappe led side, coming out victorious on penalties after a 3-3 draw after extra time at the Lusail Stadium.

Captain Lionel Messi took to social media to express his joy of finally being a World Cup champion, thanking the supporters and concluded his message by saying: “Let’s Go Argentina Damn!!!! we’re seeing each other very soon.”

Unbelievable, joyous and emotional celebrations in Buenos Aires. Just look what Argentina's World Cup win means.🤩🇦🇷 🎥 via IG/alepetra_ pic.twitter.com/5oek57Ux45 — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) December 18, 2022

The scenes in Buenos Aires yesterday 😍🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/IL6fvOjzPT — LiveScore (@livescore) December 19, 2022

Messi and his teammates will deliver only the third World Cup trophy on Argentine soil, the first since 1986 after legend Diego Maradona who died two-years ago.

