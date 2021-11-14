Bafana Bafana coach, Hugo Broos admits error

Johannesburg- Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has taken the blame for not looking into the Group G permutations during the Zimbabwe match.

And as a result, he had the wrong information and sent out the wrong message regarding what was required in the deciding match against Ghana on Sunday night.

Broos said that Ghana needed to score about three goals to qualify, but the Black Stars just need a win to end SA dreams of advancing to the last round of the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

Speaking to Sunday World at the Bafana camp in the Cape Coast in Ghana, Broos said that they should have scored about three to four goals against Zimbabwe.

“If we scored about three goals, then Sunday’s game would be a little easier and Ghana would have to win by a lot of goals and it’s a pity we did not get to our best against Zimbabwe. We scored and we won and we told ourselves that it was enough.”

“We did not look at the table and permutations against Zimbabwe and I was wrong after the game when I said they need to score three goals because I did not look. The players were also disappointed in the dressing room after the match. If they win 1-0 or 5-4 or 10-9 we are out. So, we have to do what we have to do and try and win the game,” said Broos.

“I was more disappointed about the Zimbabwe match this past Thursday because we missed a lot of goals. But we have since spoken to the players and they know what is expected of them. They have rested well after a long trip and we are going for a win and the pressure is on Ghana,” he added.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Kgomotso Mokoena