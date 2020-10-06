Bafana’s first training session hit by storm

Bafana Bafana started preparations for the international friendly match against Namibia at Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg scheduled for Thursday, October 8. The match kicks off at 7pm.

Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki will use this Fifa window to prepare his charges for the important back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) 2021 Cameroon qualifiers against Sao Tome in November.

Bafana will have another game against Zambia three days later, on October 11 at the same venue.

Most of the players reported for camp on Sunday and Monday while Europe-based Percy Tau, Keagan Dolly and Luther Singh will land in South Africa later on Monday, 5 October.

Coach Ntseki has been forced to make a few changes, replacing Kurt Abrahams with AmaZulu sensation Sinethemba Sithebe while Sipho Mbule has been replaced by SA Under-23 Olympic forward Lyle Foster, who is scheduled to arrive in the country on Tuesday morning.

Ntseki said the unexpected and continuous heavy showers meant that the scheduled training session meant for Monday was called off.

“Unfortunately, due to persistent heavy rains and hailstorm this afternoon (Monday afternoon) we did not get to have our first training session,’’ said Ntseki.

“We will be driving up to Rustenburg tomorrow morning and get straight into training ahead of these two crucial friendlies in preparation for our 2021 Cameroon Afcon qualifiers in November,” concluded Ntseki.

South Africa play Sao Tome on November 12 at FNB Stadium and travel away for the return game four days later on November 16.

Xolile Mtshazo