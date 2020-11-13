Bafana toil for a 2-0 victory over lowly Sao Tome and Principe

There are no minnows at any level of football and the sooner Bafana Bafana learn that they should not underestimate any team, moreso lowly-ranked Sao Tome and Principe, the better.

Bafana had to toil hard and sweat after making heavy weather of their Cameroon African Cup of Nations qualifier against the small West African coast island side but thereafter secured a hard-fought 2-0 victory at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Friday night.

A powerful penalty kick by Percy Tau and splendid header from Bongani Zungu, whose return to the national team made a difference, was enough to give South Africa the edge they need to challenge top of the mini Group C log leaders Ghana, as the group powerhouses challenge for the two spots to the finals.

Bafana lost 2-0 to Ghana and still they have to play the return leg while the Black Stars meet Sudan this weekend.

SA beat Sudan 1-0 last year and Bafana still has to play the return leg against Sao Tome and Principe on Monday at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth at 3pm.

In their starting line-up, the visitors had five players plying their trade outside their country, some play in Portugal, Argentina, France and Spain.

Bafana were often caught on the counter attack in this match, with the defence marshaled by captain Thulani Hlatshwayo at times found scrambling to cover lost ground and often facing their own goals.

In the initial stages of the first half Bafana did not look like the side in need of the six points at stake in the back-to-back qualifying matches but looked much better with the introduction of Zungu for Kamohelo Mokotjo in the 65th minute.

Tau, as usual played his heart out and was unlucky not to have scored during open play as teamates Keagan Dolly and Lebohang Manyama also squandered a number of scoring opportunities.

Substitute Sao Tome keeper Nelson Tatty got some baptism of fire minutes before taking the place of the injured Adriano Gambao when Tau was fouled inside the box and referee Thulani Sibandze from Eswatini pointed to the spot for the Belgium-based Tau to convert nine minute into the second stanza.

A corner kick taken by Dolly met Scotland-based, Glasgow Rangers midfielder Zungu head and he did not hesitate to connect to seal Bafana’s win.

Author



Xolile Mtshazo