Sport

Banyana thrash Comoros 7-0 on aggregate

By Xolile Mtshazo

Banyana Banyana stormed into the semis of the 2020 Cosafa Cup Women’s Championship with a 100 percent record having won all their 3 group stage matches.

After beating Angola 2-0 in the opening match, Banyana Banyana followed this with a 5-0 thumping of eSwatini before putting islanders Comoros to sword on Monday with a 7-0 humiliating score.

The final group match heavy scoreline was mainly, courtesy of five-goal hero Sibulele Holweni who deservedly walked away with the player of the match award.


Banyana Banyana will be back in action on Thursday for the semi-final against Malawi as Desiree Ellis juggernaut relentlessly marches towards the fourth Cosafa Cup title in a row.

Having conceded no goal in the group stages, the South African senior women’s national team will take some stopping in this current form.

Rising star Holweni opened the scoring on the 8th minute and completed her brace in the 30th minute to give Banyana Banyana a comfortable 2-0 lead.

Hildah Magaia made it 3-0 on the 41st minute as the rampant home side went to the break with a comfortable 3-0 cushion. Holweni then scored her hat-trick on the 48th minutes before Nomvula Kgoale added the fifth.

The hard-running Holweni then scored her fourth and fifth goal on the 87th minute and in the referee’s optional time as she completed the Comoros rout.

