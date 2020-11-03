Bienvenu hattrick gives Chilli Boys the edge

A hattrick by Cameroonian striker Eva Nga Bienvenu was enough to give Chippa United a 3-1 victory over a struggling Maritzburg United at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium last night.

It was however Maritzburg who opened the scoreline when Dylon Claasen scored his second goal of the season, 10 minutes into the day three match of the new 2020/21 DStv Premiership campaign.

But 12 minutes after the goal, the Team of Choice conceded a penalty after Augustine Kwem was brought down by Nathanael Mbourou. Bienvenu took the spot kick and buried the ball at the back of the net to level matters.

The visitors had the better of the first half midfield possession but failed to break the Chippa wall, until they were reduced to 10 men.

Substitute Sibusiso Hlubi was sent off for a career ending tackle with studs up on Sizwe Mdlinzo’s leg and referee Thabo Mkhabela did not hesitate to show Hlubi red, sending him off for an early shower.

Bienvenu got his brace after he was fouled inside the box by Maritzburg keeper Jethren Barr in the 58th minute and he took the spot kick, then converted.

A through pass to Bienvenu from Tumiso Mogakwe gave the former Wits center-forward his third goal of the night, 20 minutes into the second stanza, as well as the man of the match trophy.

DStv Premiership fixtures

Wednesday: SuperSport v Stellenbosch (Lucas Moripe, 7.30pm); Tshakhuma v Swallows (Thohoyandou, 7.30pm); Chiefs v TS Galaxy (FNB, 7.30pm); CT City v Sundowns (Cape Town, 7.30pm); Baroka v Arrows (Peter Mokaba, 7.30pm); AmaZulu v Leopards (Kings Park, 7.30pm); Celtic v Pirates (Petrus Molemela, 7.30pm).

Author



Xolile Mtshazo