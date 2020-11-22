Brazilians subdue Usuthu in seven goal feast

In a top draw display of football, marked by seven goals, Mamelodi Sundowns got their third win of the new DStv Premiership season after four rounds of matches by beating a stubborn AmaZulu 4-3 at Loftus Versfeld in Tshwane on Sunday.

In the process the Masandawana returned to the top of the league log standings.

Footballer of the year Themba “Mshishi” Zwane became the Brazilians hero with his hattrick, while a goalkeeping error allowed Peter Shalulile to nod into an open net from a corner-kick adding to the four goal scoresheet.

The scoreline was opened when an interchange between Motjeka Madisha and captain of the day Ricardo Nascimento saw the latter’s back pass intercepted by Lehlohonolo Majoro who slotted past Kennedy Mweene.

Mweene tried saving Luvuyo Memela’s penalty but the rebound fell into Memela’s path and he made no mistake this time to increase his league goals to three in two matches.

A feast of goals was on the cards when Usuthu’s Sandile Khumalo headed home from a corner for the visitors’ third goal.

Other PSL Results

Thakhuma 1, Baroka 0; CT City 4, Celtic 2; Sundowns 4, AmaZulu 3.

Xolile Mtshazo