E-edition
Subscribe
E-edition
Subscribe
Sport

Bucs sign Congolese top striker

By Xolile Mtshazo

Orlando Pirates have secured the services of Democratic Republic of the Congo forward Jean-Marc Makusu Mundele from AS Vita, the Soweto giants announced on their website.

The 28-year-old who signed earlier this week after passing his medical, initially joins on a season-long loan, which includes the option to make the transfer permanent at the end of the season.

Speaking on his signing, Makusu said: “I am happy to have joined this prestigious Club and I look forward to a successful stay.


“This move presents a new challenge in a new country for me. I have lofty ambitions and I am confident that I can achieve them with my new teammates.”

The acquisition of Makusu will provide coach Josef Zinnbauer and his technical team with more options upfront, in this gruelling 2020/21 campaign which includes a foray into the continent via the CAF Confederation Cup – a competition that Makusu is very familiar with. In 2018, he guided AS Vita to the final of the tournament, finishing second in the goal scoring charts.

Zinnbauer said: “We are pleased to have Makusu join the team and we look forward to working with him.

“Our squad this year has every player in each position competing for a spot in the starting line-up and it will be no different to him. The healthy competition we have created will help get the best out of all our players.”

Author


Similar stories

Soccer

Banyana thump Malawi 6-2 to book a berth in final match

  A hattrick by Hilda Magaia helped Banyana Banyana book a place in the final match of the Cosafa Cup Women’s Championship where they have...
Read more
Soccer

Bafana in good frame of mind – Ntseki

  Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki believes his players are in a good frame of mind going into Friday’s Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Sponsored Content

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.