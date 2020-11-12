Bucs sign Congolese top striker

Orlando Pirates have secured the services of Democratic Republic of the Congo forward Jean-Marc Makusu Mundele from AS Vita, the Soweto giants announced on their website.

The 28-year-old who signed earlier this week after passing his medical, initially joins on a season-long loan, which includes the option to make the transfer permanent at the end of the season.

Speaking on his signing, Makusu said: “I am happy to have joined this prestigious Club and I look forward to a successful stay.

“This move presents a new challenge in a new country for me. I have lofty ambitions and I am confident that I can achieve them with my new teammates.”

The acquisition of Makusu will provide coach Josef Zinnbauer and his technical team with more options upfront, in this gruelling 2020/21 campaign which includes a foray into the continent via the CAF Confederation Cup – a competition that Makusu is very familiar with. In 2018, he guided AS Vita to the final of the tournament, finishing second in the goal scoring charts.

Zinnbauer said: “We are pleased to have Makusu join the team and we look forward to working with him.

“Our squad this year has every player in each position competing for a spot in the starting line-up and it will be no different to him. The healthy competition we have created will help get the best out of all our players.”

Author



Xolile Mtshazo