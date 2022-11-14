Bucs slapped with R200 000 fine for pitch invasion

Orlando Pirates was on Monday slapped with a R200 000 fine by the Premier Soccer League disciplinary committee (DC) for spectator misbehaviour.

According to DC prosecutor Zola Majavu, Orlando Pirates pleaded guilty to charges, which saw fans invade the pitch during the MTN8 second-leg semi-final victory against Mamelodi Sundowns at the New Peter Mokaba stadium on October 22.

“I can confirm that Orlando Pirates Football Club earlier this morning appeared before the PSL DC to answer to spectator misbehaviour in that their spectators invaded the pitch after the final whistle in an MTN fixture at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium on the 22nd of October 2022.” said Majavu.

Pitch invasion has seemingly become a norm for the Soweto giants, as their arch-rivals Kaizer Chiefs were recently found guilty of the same charge – when their fans invaded the Danie Craven Stadium in their MTN8 quarter-final penalty shootout win against Stellenbosch FC on August 28.

Pirates were fined R200 000, half of which is suspended for 24-months, on condition that they are not found guilty of the same offence. Failure to do so, they will have to pay R100 000 plus 50% costs of the DC hearing.

Majavu pleaded with fans to desist from invading the pitch.

“As the league’s prosecution authority, I would like to make a plea to the fans out there to refrain from behaving in a manner that would land the teams that they claim to love in hot water, because according to the rules of the league, that amounts to strict liability, and it matters not how many fans invade the pitch,” he said.

The Sea Robbers will seek to redeem themselves for their Carling Black Label Cup 4-0 defeat when they visit Mamelodi Sundown at Loftus Versfeld on December 31.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author