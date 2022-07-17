CAF apologises to South Africans after Nkosi Sikelel’ iAfrica error

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has apologised to South Africa after an error with the national anthem during the Banyana Banyana’s quarter-final match against Tunisia on Thursday, July 14.

The South Africans were left bemused when the organisers only played the last part of the Nkosi Sikelela i’Afrika ahead of a big encounter that served as the 2023 Women’s World Cup qualifier, Safa said in a short statement released on Sunday.

Banyana striker Jermaine Seoposenwe’s 15th minute goal propelled the South Africans to a 1-0 victory over Tunisia to ensure the Mzansi girls book a berth in the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) semi-finals, where they meet Zambia’s Copper Queens on Monday night at 7pm.

The other semi-final pits defending champions Nigeria’s Super Falcons against hosts Morocco, that match is scheduled to kick-off at 10pm.

Coach Desiree Ellis’s Banyana also secured their second successive qualification for the Fifa Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in July and August next year.

CAF letter of apology to Safa below:

Mr Tebogo Motlanthe

General Secretary

South African Football Federation

Rabat, the 16th of July 2022

Subject: M.21 South Africa Vs Tunisia – WAFCON, Morocco 2022

Dear General Secretary,

Reference the above-mentioned subject and following the unfortunate incident concerning the play back of your national anthem, we would like to convey our sincerest apologies for any inconvenience that the incident might have caused.

We would like to assure you that the incident in question was purely caused by a technical error from the operator of the sound system in the stadium and was not of sabotaging nor undermining nature.

In fact, the General Coordinator of the match, who is of South African Nationality, is the sole responsible to ensuring that participating teams’ national anthems are properly played. Therefore, we would like to reiterate that it is no one’s benefit for this incident to occur during a CAF competition.

We take this opportunity to assure you that such incident shall not occur again during the ongoing tournament and future CAF tournaments.

We thank you in advance for your understanding.

Please accept, Dear General Secretary, our best regards.

CONFEDERATION AFRICAINE DE FOOTBALL

Veron Mosengo-Omba

General Secretary

