Cape Town City land Lorenzo Gordinho’s signature

Premier Soccer League (PSL) side Cape Town City has captured the signature of Lorenzo Gordinho, it announced on Tuesday, saying the defender has signed a three-year deal.

Gordinho returns to South Africa after playing in the colours of KB Koge and Viborg in Denmark between 2020 and 2022.

The club said in a statement:” Cape Town City is delighted to announce the signing of international defender Lorenzo Gordinho on a three-year deal. Gordinho will be eligible to play from January 1 2023.”

📝 | Cape Town City is delighted to announce the signing South African International Defender Lorenzo Gordinho on a three year deal. Gordinho will be eligible to play from the 1st of January 2023! 💙#WelcomeGordinho🕸️ pic.twitter.com/qGzvGRfxxW — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) December 6, 2022

The 28-year-old defender from Benoni, on the east of Johannesburg knows his way around the PSL, having played for Kaizer Chiefs, Bloemfontein Celtics and Bidvest Wits before leaving for the Scandinavian country.

He is expected to make his first appearance for the Citizens when they take on Royal AM in a DStv Premiership clash on December 30.

