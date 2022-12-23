Carabao Cup quarterfinal ties confirmed

The Carabao Cup quarterfinal fixtures have been confirmed after holders Liverpool were downed by Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City on Thursday night.

Shortly after the thrilling encounter, which saw Manchester City edged past holders Liverpool 3-2 on Thursday night – the draw was conducted, and six of the Premier League sides will lock horns – while Manchester United were drawn with League One side Charlton Athletic.

Charlton are the only non-Premier League side remaining in the competition, after stunning Brighton & Hove Albion 4-3 on penalties in the fourth round, while their opponents beat Vincent Kompany’s Championship side Burnley 2-0 at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

Nottingham Forest will welcome Wolverhampton at the City Ground, while Eddie Howe’s Newcastle will face Brandon Rodgers’ Leicester City at the St. James’ Park Stadium in the last eight.

The quarter-final fixtures will take place from 10 January.

Confirmed quarter-final fixtures:

Manchester United vs Charlton Athletic

Southampton vs Manchester City

Nottingham Forest vs Wolves

Newcastle vs Leicester City

