Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane going for fourth win on the trot

Kaizer Chiefs have regained their mojo and are now launching a serious challenge for the league title.

On Sunday, they scored a hard-fought 3-1 victory over Stellenbosch United, making it their third victory on the trot. Prior to that, they defeated Swallows FC and SuperSport United.

Before the Swallows match, Chiefs were languishing on number 10 on the log, but they have since made a quantum leap and are now sitting fourth on the table.

With log-leaders Mamelodi Sundowns involved in the CAF Champions League against La Passe from the Seychelles, Chiefs could find themselves at the top of the PSL log standings if second-placed Richards Bay do not win against Maritzburg United on Saturday.

Chiefs, who had a rather difficult start, are high on confidence and the players are finally settling to Zwane’s methods and tactics. The lanky Burundi international Cale Bimenyimana has brought joy on the faces of Amakhosi die-hard supporters.

He scored a hat-trick of penalties against Stellies last week and has caught up with Sundowns striker Peter Shalulile on six goals. Other players that have contributed to the revival of Chiefs are Keagan Dolly and Kgaogelo Sekgota.

Zwane showered both Bimenyimana and Sekgota with praises after Sunday’s victory in the Mother City: “Sekgota has been tremendous and I’m happy and proud of him. He is improving because he’s coachable and is one player that wants to learn new things. He is always asking the coach if he is doing the right things or not.

“These are the type of players that you just have to feed information slowly, because if you overload them with information, then he might end up being confused. But he’s improving with every game and is now one of our key players,” said Zwane.

“With Caleb, you must have seen, he simplifies things and he keeps it simple as a striker. He just wants to play the ball out wide, he wants to protect the ball, he wants to play those one-twos, and he is also skilful.

“He’s not just a tall boy, he’s quick for his structure and he’s got that balance as well. We have always wanted a player that can release other players like Ashley du Preez.”

For the Chippa match at the weekend, Zwane will be happy to welcome back Zitha Kwinika and Lehlogonolo Matlou back into the fold after serving their suspensions. Zitha missed one game and Matlou was out for two.

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

