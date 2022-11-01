City of Joburg apologises to Kaizer Chiefs for distasteful tweet

The City of Joburg has apologised to Kaizer Chiefs after a distasteful tweet on Monday ruffled the Soweto giants’ feathers.

The administrator of the City of Joburg Twitter page tweeted: “Now that we’ve recovered from the weekend that was, remember to throw your litter in the bin.”

The tweet was accompanied by a picture of a Kaizer Chiefs jersey dumped in a rubbish bin.

Kaizer Chiefs responded: “Disappointing … we are part of the City of Joburg.”

The city tweeted again: “Siyadlala nje [It’s just a joke], lighten up, bunch of winners. You make Joburg great!”

Having realised that the post was in a bad taste, the tweet was deleted and the City of Joburg sent out an apology.

“We sincerely apologise to @KaizerChiefs for the insensitive tweet posted earlier today. We meant not malice and the intended message was diluted with the choice of the meme that was used,” said the City of Joburg.

“We respect the Kaizer Chiefs brand and we congratulate them for winning the derby [against Orlando Pirates at the FNB Stadium on Saturday].”

One fan of the Naturena-based soccer outfit, Phillix Mokwele, responded: “Kaizer Chiefs must take their remaining home games to Mbombela Stadium, Peter Mokaba Stadium, Moses Mabhida Stadium and Toyota Stadium. The City of Joburg e re tlwaela gampe [is taking us for granted].”

Amakhosi beat the Sea Robbers 1-0 at a packed 95 000-seater FNB Stadium to improve the position on the DStv Premiership log.

