Congolese striker on trial at Naturena

Kaizer Chiefs’ search for a new striker has taken them to Zambia… again. The last time Amakhosi scouted a striker from South Africa’s neighbouring country, things didn’t go well. Chiefs signed Lazarus Kambole from ZESCO United in 2019, but he misfired his way to the exit.

Sunday World has now established that Christian Saile Basomboli from Nchanga Rangers is on trial at Naturena. The assessment of the Congolese striker comes at a time when the Zambian Super League is on break since last weekend.

When the PSL resumes this week, Chiefs, who are fourth in the standings after 13 matches and seven points behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, may have a striker in the form of Basomboli to help them in their pursuit of a league title they last won eight seasons ago.

Chiefs already have in their ranks DStv Premiership joint top scorer Caleb-Bonfils Bimenyimana, who has six goals, alongside Peter Shalulile of Sundowns as well as SuperSport United’s Bradley Grobler.

So where does Basomboli fit in? He’s a left-footed striker and appears quicker than Bimenyimana. Basomboli is also comfortable coming from the wing, on either side of the pitch.

Chiefs are also linked to Marumo Gallants winger, Katlego Otladisa. It appears the leading PSL sides are working tirelessly to bolster their attacks, with rumours that Sundowns are eyeing Khanyisa Mayo from Cape Town City.

Orlando Pirates are still linked to Cameroonian international striker, Marou Souaibou, who was at the World Cup.

