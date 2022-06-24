Death threats ahead of Safa elections

Security will be very tight at the much-awaited Safa elective congress on Saturday after it was revealed that two members received death threats. The race for presidential elections has now turned ugly with delegates now fearing for their lives.

The incumbent Danny Jordaan will face a stern challenge from veteran football administrator Ria Ledwaba and Safa Tshwane president Solly Mohlabeng.

“Everything is on track for the elections on Saturday and as part of the logistics, security has been beefed up. We are taking no chances because two of our members have received death threats,” said Safa CEO Tebogo Motlanthe. “We are not taking things lightly and have reported the matter to the police. I cannot divulge who those members are because an investigation is taking place,” added Motlanthe.

This year’s elections have been marred by some unsavory campaigning with candidates having a go at one another. Jordaan is going for his third term and these are the most heated elections since he took over as president in 2013. He won the 2013 by a landslide victory over Mandla “Shoes” Mazibuko and for this second term in 2018, it was an easy stroll in the park when retired referee Ace Ncobo withdrew from the race on the day of the elections.

On Friday afternoon, Safa held its last NEC meeting for the outgoing administration and Jordaan reiterated that members nominated him to stand because they have trust in him to lead the association in achieving its goals. Jordaan was supported by senior Safa members such as Natasha Tsichlas and other provincial presidents.

