Downs reshuffle coaches after humiliating 3-0 loss to Bucs

After suffering an embarrassing 3-0 loss to Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 semi-final second leg at the weekend, the Mamelodi Sundowns management has intervened and made changes to the technical team.

Rhulani Mokwena is now the head coach with Steve Komphela promoted to first team coach while Manqoba Mngqithi has been relegated to senior coach, a position previously held by Komphela.

In a statement on Monday, the Brazilians said: “Mamelodi Sundowns announced today the restructuring of its technical team and the changes in the responsibilities and employment positions of its coaches Manqoba Mngqithi, Rhulani Mokwena and Steve Komphela.

“These changes were necessitated by the poor performances and unconvincing victories that the club has experienced for quite some time.

“Mamelodi Sundowns has a clear objective of becoming one of the most successful football clubs in Africa and its recent average and lacklustre performances are contrary to this objective.

“Rhulani Mokwena will take over the responsibility of head coach at Mamelodi Sundowns, Steve Komphela will be promoted to become first team coach and Manqoba Mngqithi will be the senior coach, which is the position previously occupied by Steve Komphela.

“The goalkeeper coach, Wendell Robinson, will stay in his current position. These changes are with immediate effect.”

