PSL triple champions Mamelodi Sundowns made a clean sweep at the PSL Awards on Thursday night, with no less than five awards going to the winners of the 10th league title – “La Decima”.

The toast of Masandawana’s glorious evening was midfielder Themba Zwane, who walked away with a cool half a million rand from the three Absa Premiership awards he won.

Despite not being a forward, Zwane scored a total of 11 goals and had the same number of assists in all competitions.

Mshishi, as Zwane is affectionately know among the hordes of Yellow Nation supporters and in football generally, walked away with the coveted Footballer of the Season award, carrying a prize money of R250 000, the Players’ Player of the Season gong, receiving R200 000 and the Midfielder of the Season accolade, bagging R50 000.

Evergreen Sundowns midfielder and skipper Hlompho Kekana, popularly knows as Captain Fantastic, won the Absa-lutely Awesome Goal of the Season honour for the most striking and breathtaking goal scored in a league game and got R50 000 shot in the arm for his efforts.

The league champions’ departed coach Pitso Mosimane, the man who made all possible for the Chloorkop-based side to make a clean sweep of trophies after winning the league, the Telkom Knockout and the Nedbank Cup, was rewarded by being named Coach of the Season and not for the first time, he received R75 000.

Tactician Mosimane’s sterling contribution to South African football was recognised by the chairman of the PSL Irvin Khoza when he was named joint winner of the Chairman’s Award along side TV producer and director Alvin Naicker and SuperSport United FC CEO Stanley Matthews.

Mosimane is now leading “Club of the Century” Al Ahly in Egypt and is three games away to winning the African Champions League after beating Moroccan rivals Wydad Casablanca at the weekend.

SuperSport United goalkeeper Ronwen Williams won the Goalkeeper of the Season award, while the defender of the season honour went to Maritzburg United stopper Rushine De Reuck and the Young Player of the Season award was snatched by Baroka’s Goodman Mosele.

Orlando Pirates striker and Highlands Park forward Peter Shalulile jointly won the Top Goalscorer trophy after finishing with 16 goals each in the 2010/20 league campaign hampered by the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Full Winners Footballer of the Season – Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns) Absa Premiership Player’s Player of the Season -Themba Zwane (Mamelodi

Sundowns) Absa Premiership Coach of the Season – Pitso Mosimane (Mamelodi Sundowns) Absa Premiership Young Player of the Season – Goodman Mosele (Baroka FC) Absa Premiership Goalkeeper of the Season – Ronwen Williams (SuperSport United) Absa Premiership Defender of the Season -Rushine De Reuck (Maritzburg United) Absa Premiership Midfielder of the Season – Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns) Absa Premiership Goal of the season – Hlompho Kekana (Mamelodi

Sundowns vs Cape Town City) – 20 August 2019 Absa Premiership Top Goalscorer: – Peter Shalulile (Highlands Park) – Gabadinho Mhango (Orlando Pirates) MTN8 MTN8 Last Man Standing – Bradley Grobler (SuperSport United) TELKOM KNOCKOUT Telkom Knockout Player of the Tournament – Gaston Sirino (Mamelodi Sundowns) NEDBANK CUP Nedbank Cup Most Promising Player – Keletso Makgalwa (Mamelodi Sundowns) Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament – Victor Letsoalo (Bloemfontein Celtic) MATCH OFFICIALS: Referee of the Season – Jelly Chavani Assistant Referee of the Season – Shaun Olive

Author



Xolile Mtshazo