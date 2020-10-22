Full Winners

Footballer of the Season – Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Absa Premiership Player’s Player of the Season -Themba Zwane (Mamelodi
Sundowns)

Absa Premiership Coach of the Season – Pitso Mosimane (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Absa Premiership Young Player of the Season – Goodman Mosele (Baroka FC)

Absa Premiership Goalkeeper of the Season – Ronwen Williams (SuperSport United)

Absa Premiership Defender of the Season -Rushine De Reuck (Maritzburg United)

Absa Premiership Midfielder of the Season – Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Absa Premiership Goal of the season – Hlompho Kekana (Mamelodi
Sundowns vs Cape Town City) – 20 August 2019

Absa Premiership Top Goalscorer:

– Peter Shalulile (Highlands Park)

– Gabadinho Mhango (Orlando Pirates)

MTN8

MTN8 Last Man Standing – Bradley Grobler (SuperSport United)

TELKOM KNOCKOUT

Telkom Knockout Player of the Tournament – Gaston Sirino (Mamelodi Sundowns)

NEDBANK CUP

Nedbank Cup Most Promising Player – Keletso Makgalwa (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament – Victor Letsoalo (Bloemfontein Celtic)

MATCH OFFICIALS:

Referee of the Season – Jelly Chavani

Assistant Referee of the Season – Shaun Olive