Female trio to take charge of Costa Rica, Germany clash

Fifa announced on Wednesday that it has selected only women to officiate a match between Costa Rica and Germany at the Al Bayt Stadium on Thursday.

History will be made when Stephanie Frappart becomes the first female to officiate a men’s World Cup match, with Neuza Back and Karen Diaz as her assistant referees.

History is set to be made on Thursday! 🤩 There will be an all-female refereeing trio taking charge for the first time at a men's #FIFAWorldCup in the match between Costa Rica and Germany. Referee Stéphanie Frappart will be joined by assistants Neuza Back and Karen Diaz. 👏 pic.twitter.com/fgHfh2DICK — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 30, 2022

Frappart is not entirely foreign to making history and refereeing a men’s match, she previously officiated a Ligue 1 and UEFA Champions League game.

“The men’s World Cup is the most important sporting competition in the world. I was the first [female] referee in France and Europe, so I know how to deal with it,” Frappart said.

The 38-year-old also made history in Qatar recently when she was named the fourth official in two fixtures at the World Cup stage alongside Rwanda international Salima Mukansanga, making them the first women to be part of officials at the men’s Fifa World Cup.

Prior to the World Cup, chairman of the Fifa referees committee, Pierluigi Collina, made it clear that the female officials selected to be part of the tournament were chosen on merit.

“They were not selected because they are women, but as Fifa referees. They could officiate any game,” said Collina. – Fifa.com

