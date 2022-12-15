German tactician Ernst Middendorp flies with Beautiful Birds

Former Kaizer Chiefs mentor Ernst Middendorp has been appointed new Swallows FC coach on a three-year deal, ahead of the resumption of DStv Premiership fixtures on December 30.

In a statement on Thursday, the Beautiful Birds expressed delight at securing the signature of the German tactician, and thanked Musa Nyatama who held the fort temporarily after the club parted ways with Dylan Kerr.

Middendorp comes with vast experience, having also coached Chippa United and Maritzburg United in the Premier Soccer League. He was also in charge of many teams outside of the country, including German outfit FC Augsburg.

The former Amakhosi coach will be under immense pressure to turn around the fortunes of his new side, which is sitting on position 14 on the log standings, two points shy from relegation zone.

Swallows visit newly promoted Richards Bay in their league encounter at the King Zwelithini Stadium on December 31.

