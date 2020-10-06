Sport

Hands off Nurkovic! – Chiefs

By Xolile Mtshazo

 

After being bitterly disappointed for letting the PSL title slip through their fingers, Kaizer Chiefs has made clear, warning poachers their top striker Samir Nurkovic is going nowhere.

Serbian forward Nurkovic, affectionally known as Kokata Piano among the masses of Amakhosi supporters, was one of the players who cried when Mamelodi Sundowns came from behind to snatch and lift the Premiership trophy under their noses last month.

The past season saw Chiefs end another campaign, their fifth, and most importantly the club’s 50th anniversary celebrations without winning a trophy, as defending champions Sundowns emerged victorious with the treble and ‘La Decima’ 10th title under departed coach Pitso Mosimane.


But now the very Mosimane has been accused of allegedly poaching Nurkovic among many other players in the PSL, including those at Downs, since joining Egypian Club of the Century Al Ahly last week.

Nurkovic’s 13 goals, along with Lebogang Manyama’s six goals from midfield, numerous assists and deadly set pieces played a key role in the Glamour Boys finishing as league runners-up.

In a Twitter announcement, Chiefs reiterated that Nurkovic was not up for sale:

Kaizer Chiefs @KaizerChiefs 4h

Club comments re: Samir Nurković:

– no club has approached us to negotiate for his services.

– we can’t let go of our top striker at this stage.

– we are not flexible in the market while waiting for CAS outcome. #Amakhosi4Life

The PSL’s top scorer’s race ended with two players, Orlando Pirates’ Gabadinho Mhango and Peter Shalulile of Highlands Park, finishing with 16 goals apiece.

SuperSport United’s Bradley Grobler has 14 strikes and four players, Nurkovic, Lamontville Golden Arrows’ Knox Mutizwa, Bonginkosi Ntuli of AmaZulu and Cape Town City’s Kermit Erasmus ended with 13 goals each.

Author


