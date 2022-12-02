Has the curtain fallen on Belgium’s golden generation?

Could the shock group-stage exit at the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar be the end of an era for second-ranked Belgian golden generation?

Tournament favorites Belgium bowed out of the soccer spectacle in dramatic fashion after they were held to a goalless draw by Croatia at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium on Thursday. The Red Devils went into the encounter needing nothing but a win to progress to the round of 16.

One of their star players, Romelu Lukaku, missed four chances that could have prevented his side from exiting the tournament. The Inter Milan loanee was introduced in the second-half, but failed to hit the back of the net when he struck the post and misjudged the ball at close range.

Belgium become another tournament favorite stunned by underdogs, failing to make it out of the group stages for the first time since 1998. The defeat was compounded by Roberto Martinez resigning as the coach with immediate effect.

Martinez confirmed to reporters that he will not renew his contract after six years at the helm. “Yes, that was my last game,” he said after the game.

“It has been six years. I arrived with a clear idea of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup, and we became so engaged with the project that we won a bronze medal. I’m so proud of these players. It has been amazing.”

With the next World Cup only in 2026, most of the Belgium stars who featured in the 2022 edition will likely still be available due to their age.

However, players including Kevin De Bruyne, 31, Eden Hazard, 31, Thibaut Courtois, 30, and twenty-nine-year-old Lukaku will have surpassed their peak when the next edition gets under way.

