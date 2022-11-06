Henderson ready to face Spurs

Liverpool will have Jordan Henderson available for selection when they travel to face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League this afternoon. Kick-off is at 6.30pm.

The Reds visit north London in a return to domestic action following the midweek Champions League victory over Napoli at Anfield.

Henderson missed the clash with the Serie A outfit but has made a quick recovery to hand Jürgen Klopp a midfield boost.

“So, Hendo, yes, he’s available,” Klopp saids on Friday. “He trained yesterday, so should be fine. He had a little thing but not serious enough to not be involved in the last game.”

James Milner, though, will miss the contest after being placed in a concussion protocol following his substitution against Napoli.

The Liverpool coach added: “When you go through a concussion protocol you are not available for the next game because you have to go through different stages. So, he is fine but still that’s how it is [and] rightly so.”

Naby Keita and Joel Matip are not expected to be available, while Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Arthur Melo remain sidelined for the long term. From the Spurs’ squad, coach Antonio Conte confirmed that Richarlison, Cristian Romero and Heung-Min Son will miss today’s match and he will make late decisions on Dejan Kulusevski and Lucas Moura.

Richarlison has been out since picking up a calf problem against Everton on 15 October, Cuti missed the Newcastle game on 23 October with fatigue, and Sonny underwent surgery on Friday. Lucas has been suffering with a tendon

issue, but he featured in the past seven matches. Deki, has been out since picking up a muscle problem on international duty at the end of September.

