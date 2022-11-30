History not repeated as USA march on to round 16

Iran took on the United States of America in a winner takes all Group B final match encounter at the Al Thumama Stadium on Tuesday night.

Following their historic 2-0 win against Wales on match day two – scoring two last minute goals in quick succession, Iran was looking to produce another upset by getting three points against their opponents.

The two nations last went head-to-head in the 1998 World Cup in France, where Iranian’s recorded their first win in the competition when they beat the USA 2-1 – preventing the US to not progress further in the tournament.

Carlos Queiroz and his side went into the game with the hope to repeat history, but it was not to be as they lost 1-0 and bowed out of the World Cup.

The opening phases of the game started with a high tempo, with the Americans having more ball possession and threatening in front of goal.

Timothy Weah got an opening in the 27th minute, when a deflected pass by Christian Pulisic fell into his path but failed to put enough power behind his header.

Weah got another opportunity to put his side ahead, but skyed the ball over the bar after Josh Sargent set him up inside the box.

The patient build-up by the Americans paid off in the 38th minute when Weston McKennie’s glorious diagonal pass to Sergino Dest, who put a first-time header across to find Pulisic after running in-between two defenders and bravely tapped the ball in to put his side ahead.

Weah continued to cause problems for the Iranian defenders, when they caught Iran on a counter-attack good but failed to pick the right pass following a good link up play with Sargent.

The 22-year-old thought he had found his goal right at the stroke of halftime, but was flagged offside.

Gregg Berhalter’s side looked for a fast start to the second half, when Sargent had his shot straight at goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand.

Iran created their first goalscoring opportunity of the game in the 50th minute when Ramin Rezaeian’s cross found Saman Ghoddos, but only for the substitute to head the ball over the post.

The USA got a chance to extend their lead when they got a freekick in a dangerous position, but only for Yunus Musah to put it over the bar.

The Iranian’s had a handball shout in the 81st minute against Shaquell Moor, when Morteza Pouraliganji put in teasing ball in the box, only for referee Antonio Mateu to dismiss the appeals.

Pouraliganji came close to give his side an equalizer when Rezaeian whipped in a cross from a set-piece, only for his diving header to go just past the near post.

Iran kept on applying pressure in the dying stages of the game and had another penalty appeal, but the Spanish referee did not entertain the shouts.

The victory means USA finish second on Group B and will take on Netherlands in their round of 16 encounter at the Khalifa International Stadium on Saturday.

