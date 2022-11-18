Hlongwane’s brace mesmerizes Black Mambas

Bafana Bafana scored their third successive victory when they defeated Mozambique 2-1 in a hard-fought win at the Mbombela Stadium on Thursday night.

Bafana showed character by coming from behind after the visitors had stolen the lead as early as the third minute following a shocking mistake from the Bafana defence.

The winning streak started in September when they recorded victories over Sierra Leone and Botswana. Even though the South Africans are still not convincing, Bafana coach Hugo Broos will be happy with the character they showed and the fight-back that his team staged when they were a goal down. Broos will also be content with the result that will motivate the players when they face Angola on Sunday at the same venue.

The match against Angola will be their last friendly international before they face Liberia in the all-important CAF Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in March. Broos has his work cut out in eliminating childish mistakes from his defenders and goalkeeper Ronwen Williams. The captain committed a silly error and was lucky to escape with murder after he rolled the ball onto the path of the dangerous Sterlio Ernesto who thumped the upright – saving Williams from his blushes.

Two minutes later, Williams was beaten, after another schoolboy mistake from centre-back Rushine De Reuck. Instead of kicking the ball out of touch, the Mamelodi Sundowns player tried a back-pass but it was intercepted by Nelson Divrassone who swept the ball into the empty net.

Whatever Broos told his charges during the half-time break worked like a charm. They returned from the recess more determined and energetic.

The biggest mistake Mozambique made was to allow Themba “Mshishi” Zwane to play and dictate terms in the second half. Zwane can be devastating when given the freedom to roam around in the opposition’s third. He did that and unleashed delicious passes that troubled their opponents and had them tracking back to defend.

US-based striker Bongokuhle Hlongwane, who had a frustrating first half, saw a lot of the ball after the change and it was by no mistake when he nudged an inch-perfect cross from Nyiko Mobbie into the net to equalise.

The South Africans were on fire and Mozambique were star-struck and did not know how to respond to Bafana’s speed and dribbling tricks. The lanky Hlongwane grabbed his second when he drilled the ball past the goalkeeper after connecting to a pass from Zwane.

New players Monnapule Saleng and Kgaogelo were given a run by Broos, and they did just enough to convince the selectors that they are part of the team going forward. Broos now has a bigger pool of players to choose from with injuries and inactive players disturbing his plans and team selection.

